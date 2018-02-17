Early_Man

Early Man

From Wallace and Gromit creator Nick Park, who’s tackled chickens and sheep, comes this prehistoric animated comedy that’s simplistic and unfunny to the point of being irritatingly obvious, including a joke where a woman raises her hands over her head and comments, “It hurts when I do this,” for the expected response: “Then, don’t do that!” Cave dwellers discover futbol by kicking around a meteorite but must rediscover their skills to prevent losing their valley to Lord Nooth and his Bronze Age warriors! The only memorable scenes involve caveboy Dug preferring to hunt wooly mammoths instead of rabbits, a carnivorous duck and carrier pigeons repeating every nuanced phrase uttered in their presence. This should’ve been a DC Comics Anthro movie!

[PG]

Categories
Movie Reviews
Tagged
AdventureAnimationComedyTom Hiddleston

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Early Man

Early Man

Movie Reviews
  • 17 Feb
  • 0
Peter Rabbit

Peter Rabbit

Movie Reviews
  • 17 Feb
  • 0
Black Panther

Black Panther

Movie Reviews
  • 16 Feb
  • 0
King Tuff Struts His New Stuff

King Tuff Struts His New Stuff

News Leak
  • 16 Feb
  • 0
Low Valley Hearts are Beating

Low Valley Hearts are Beating

Support Our Troops
  • 16 Feb
  • 0
Hit So Hard

Hit So Hard

Book Reviews
  • 15 Feb
  • 0
Back to Top