El Angel

Unlike the average crime thriller, this one enters the Godard-ian world of revealing itself inside-out. Buenos Aires, 1971. A charismatic thrill-seeking teen, Carlitos (Lorenzo Ferro), is good at one thing: theft, and the dubious appeal to endear himself into the lives of others, including a classmate, Ramon (Chino Darin), whose addicted dad sees an opportunity for a big score by aligning with Carlito. Eleven impulsive homicides, 42 robberies and arson leave the boy with nothing of his own except a stolen gun. Director Luis Ortego mixes a Latin rock beat to various snippets from Moondog for his crime career caper reminiscent of Godard’s Breathless, though based on the true-life exploits of Carlos Robledo Puch, dubbed “The Angel of Death” in Argentina!

[NR]