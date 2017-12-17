Ferdinand

Disney’s Oscar-winning 1938 short film Ferdinand the Bull was eight minutes long and covered the Munro Leaf and Robert Lawson tale of the pacifist bull who’d rather sit under a tree sniffing the fragrant flowers than butting heads. From director Carlos Saldanha (Rio), the story gets fleshed out to two hours so that the little bull is adopted by two florists – Juan and his daughter Nina – until Ferdinand grows too big and is mistaken for a rampaging, uncontrollable monster and is hauled away for training in the bullring. Padding out the story are four companions – Valente, Guapo, Bones and Angus, who are also in training – as well as Lupe, the “calming” goat. They stage a “dance-off” with equestrians before trying to escape through the rail yards! Featuring the voices of John Cena, Peyton Manning and David Tenant.

[PG]