Disguised as a social commentary on race relations, the film bears striking similarities to King of the Zombies which ends with Mantan Moreland being confronted for speaking when he’s supposed to be a zombie and he quips, “Can I help it if I’m loquacious?” Jeremy and Rose, an interracial couple, visit her folks on the weekend of a family gathering where the only other black attendees are artificially pleasant and unconscionably team players, one of whom Jeremy recognizes as a missing person. Strange and unnerving, liberal-centric posturing only adds to the overall feeling that this is a horror picture complete with trophy mounted deer, psychiatric hoodoo and a malaise of well intentions that may be hiding a sinister purpose.

