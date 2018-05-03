Ghost_Stories

Ghost Stories

In the tradition of British horror films such as Dead of Night or Dr. Terror’s House of Horrors, three hauntings are researched for a rational explanation of supernatural occurrences. Andy Nyman stars as Professor Philip Goodman whose TV show, Psychic Cheats, exposes charlatans and fakes who take advantage of the bereft public. Along the way, fellow skeptic Charles Cameron (Leonard Byrne), who disappeared years ago, shows up and requests that Goodman investigate three cases of unexplained kinetic disturbances and apparitions that he never could debunk, leading Goodman to come face to face with his own supernatural encounters. Martin Freeman appears in the particularly disturbing third case.

[NR]

