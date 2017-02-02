Gold

Kenny Wells (Matthew McConaughey), the son of an oil tycoon, thinks he’s about to hit the mother lode after financing a frustrated geologist (Edgar Ramirez as Michael) who claims to have narrowed his search for gold to Indonesia in the 1980s. What he’s found is the ride of his life, dragging Wells’ wife (Bryce Dallas Howard), NY investor traders and the Suharto government through the mud (based loosely on the “Bre-X case”). Sometimes when it dawns on you what you are seeing, you just gotta howl with laughter as McConaughey and Ramirez should’ve made this the ultimate buddy film. They have the appetite to play off each other’s strengths but come across more like a live-action version of Tulio and Miguel from 2000’s animated adventure, The Road To El Dorado!! With supporting appearances by Craig T. Nelson, Stacy Keach and Bruce Greenwood, all TV mainstays over the years this movie takes place!

