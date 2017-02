Havenhurst

Jackie (Julie Benz), recently released from rehab due to her binge drinking, takes up residence at Havenhurst, an art deco domicile run by Eleanor Mudgett and her son, Ezra, the maintenance man. Trouble is that the house rules have a zero tolerance for backsliding into bad behavior, resulting in eviction. This return to Saw-style retribution is both creepy and gore-centric as Jackie tries to help Sarah whose foster family has gone missing.

[NR]