Hereditary

Annie (Toni Collette) is an accomplished miniatures artist, whose provocative work gives insight into the complicated relationships she has with her family. The film opens with the funeral of her mother, who was apparently a bit of a weirdo. However, the rest of the family, and even Annie herself, seem to breeze through the event and return to their lives. That’s when the strange shit starts to happen. Slowly at first, then the trauma goes to 11. This film is distributed by A24, which specializes in art films, so if you hated The Witch, you should probably avoid Hereditary. The horror is intense, but it is a slow burn. The entire cast is fantastic and some of the images are dreadful enough to stick with you for days. But if you are looking for jump scares, wait for the new Purge movie. If you like creepy, disturbing horror, this is well worth your time. I am already looking forward to seeing it again.

