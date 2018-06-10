Hereditary

Hereditary

Annie (Toni Collette) is an accomplished miniatures artist, whose provocative work gives insight into the complicated relationships she has with her family. The film opens with the funeral of her mother, who was apparently a bit of a weirdo. However, the rest of the family, and even Annie herself, seem to breeze through the event and return to their lives. That’s when the strange shit starts to happen. Slowly at first, then the trauma goes to 11. This film is distributed by A24, which specializes in art films, so if you hated The Witch, you should probably avoid Hereditary. The horror is intense, but it is a slow burn. The entire cast is fantastic and some of the images are dreadful enough to stick with you for days. But if you are looking for jump scares, wait for the new Purge movie. If you like creepy, disturbing horror, this is well worth your time. I am already looking forward to seeing it again.

[R]

Categories
Movie Reviews
Tagged
HorrorSupernatural

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Hereditary

Hereditary

Movie Reviews
  • 10 Jun
  • 0
Family and Friends: A Medium-Sized Thing

Family and Friends: A Medium-Sized Thing

Support Our Troops
  • 8 Jun
  • 0
Bruce Licher/IPP Art Book Forthcoming

Bruce Licher/IPP Art Book Forthcoming

News Leak
  • 8 Jun
  • 0
Summer 1993

Summer 1993

Movie Reviews
  • 8 Jun
  • 0
Tiger! Tiger! – Backing the Wrong Horse

Tiger! Tiger! – Backing the Wrong Horse

Record Reviews
  • 8 Jun
  • 0
Comedy Film Poms Leaps Into Atlanta

Comedy Film Poms Leaps Into Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 6 Jun
  • 0
Back to Top