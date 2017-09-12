Home Again

Separated from her NYC-based music-biz husband, Alice (Reese Witherspoon) returns to LA where her former actress mom (Candice Bergen) can help out with her two kids. After a birthday night of binge drinking, she inadvertently invites three guys (Nat Wolff, Pico Alexander and Jon Rudnitsky) to stay in her guest house at her palatial home. A breezy comedy that’s nothing transformative gives Witherspoon yet another opportunity to play the romantically hectic rom-mom role she’s known for, in this accidental-family sit-com about the worst that modern day Hollywood has to offer. Then, her ex- shows up… From director Hallie Meyers-Shyer who is the daughter of Nancy Meyers, the writer responsible for such excruciating fare as Something’s Gotta Give and Father of the Bride II.

[PG-13]