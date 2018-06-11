Hotel Artemis

Ten years from now rioting breaks out in Los Angeles after privatization leads to the water company shutting off the spigot to consumers. The “Hotel Artemis” is a fortified secret ER for treating injured criminals overseen by The Nurse (Jodie Foster) and her bodyguard/healthcare provider assistant Everest (Dave Bautista – Drax from Guardians of the Galaxy) who take in an injured cop, jeopardizing the entire operation. See, the house has rules that must be followed: No guns allowed! No assaulting other patients! No assisting the police! But The Nurse was once Mrs. Thomas, whose next-door neighbor was friends with her deceased son and is now a cop! After a botched robbery, two brothers (Sterling K. Brown and Brian Tyree Henry) show up for treatment the same night a high-class hired assassin (Sofia Boutella) has gained admission to carry out a hit on a crime boss. It’s partially Escape From New York and Rancho Notorious from first time director Drew Pearce, who co-wrote Iron Man 3 but seems to have a penchant for darkened, long-shot hallways and comic book violence. Extra credit for noticing that Jeff Goldblum’s character is referred to as “The Wolf King of LA” and “California Dreaming” is used in the movie – it was penned by Papa John Phillips, aka The Wolf King of LA!

[R]