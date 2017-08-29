Ingrid_Goes_West

Ingrid Goes West

The call of the west has been replaced by the internet-obsessed, as Ingrid Thorburn follows Instagram celebrities to the point of restraining orders. After she disrupts a wedding for someone she doesn’t even know, Ingrid is institutionalized before using her inheritance to move across the country and rent a house on the coast – Venice Beach, California to be precise – just so she can reinvent herself as someone worth knowing, hoping to insinuate herself into Taylor Sloan’s (Elizabeth Olsen) circle. Aubrey Plaza renders yet another “mad as a March hare” elegance as the modern day stalker whose buttons get pushed whenever she get a “like” on screen.

[R]

Categories
Movie Reviews
Tagged
Aubrey PlazaComedyDramaElizabeth Olsen

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Ingrid Goes West

Ingrid Goes West

Movie Reviews
  • 29 Aug
  • 0
Good Time

Good Time

Movie Reviews
  • 29 Aug
  • 0
Mastodon Takes Fans to Cold Dark Place

Mastodon Takes Fans to Cold Dark Place

News Leak
  • 29 Aug
  • 0
Kenosha Kid Tells Stories Without Words

Kenosha Kid Tells Stories Without Words

News Leak
  • 28 Aug
  • 0
Ayo River Flows Through a Failed State

Ayo River Flows Through a Failed State

News Leak
  • 28 Aug
  • 2
Beck’s Back in Colors

Beck’s Back in Colors

News Leak
  • 25 Aug
  • 0
Back to Top