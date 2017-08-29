Ingrid Goes West

The call of the west has been replaced by the internet-obsessed, as Ingrid Thorburn follows Instagram celebrities to the point of restraining orders. After she disrupts a wedding for someone she doesn’t even know, Ingrid is institutionalized before using her inheritance to move across the country and rent a house on the coast – Venice Beach, California to be precise – just so she can reinvent herself as someone worth knowing, hoping to insinuate herself into Taylor Sloan’s (Elizabeth Olsen) circle. Aubrey Plaza renders yet another “mad as a March hare” elegance as the modern day stalker whose buttons get pushed whenever she get a “like” on screen.

