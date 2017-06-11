It_Comes_At_Night

It Comes at Night

There’s a fungus among us and Paul (Joel Edgerton) has battened down the hatches and instructed his family to wear gas masks as protection from any highly contagious intruders who try to enter his house in the woods. That is, until a family dying from thirst and hunger happen by. Written and directed by Trey Edward Shults, this story is reminiscent of an Arch Oboler end-of-the-world film, Five, with its clear message that anyone who has a heart is susceptible to the ravages of an infection that threatens both man and beasts! As the two families unite in this low budget apocalypse, the one variable remains: it’s a quick incubation period and once the lesions and vomiting appear, death is imminent!

[R]

Categories
Movie Reviews
Tagged
HorrorPsychological

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

It Comes at Night

It Comes at Night

Movie Reviews
  • 11 Jun
  • 0
Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman

Movie Reviews
  • 11 Jun
  • 0
Get Out! June 19 – June 25

Get Out! June 19 – June 25

Get Out!
  • 8 Jun
  • 0
Get Out! June 12 – June 18

Get Out! June 12 – June 18

Get Out!
  • 8 Jun
  • 0
Get Out! June 5 – June 11

Get Out! June 5 – June 11

Get Out!
  • 5 Jun
  • 0
The Membranes – Everyone’s Going Triple Bad Acid, Yeah!

The Membranes – Everyone’s Going Triple Bad Acid, Yeah!

Record Reviews
  • 5 Jun
  • 0
Back to Top