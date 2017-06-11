It Comes at Night

There’s a fungus among us and Paul (Joel Edgerton) has battened down the hatches and instructed his family to wear gas masks as protection from any highly contagious intruders who try to enter his house in the woods. That is, until a family dying from thirst and hunger happen by. Written and directed by Trey Edward Shults, this story is reminiscent of an Arch Oboler end-of-the-world film, Five, with its clear message that anyone who has a heart is susceptible to the ravages of an infection that threatens both man and beasts! As the two families unite in this low budget apocalypse, the one variable remains: it’s a quick incubation period and once the lesions and vomiting appear, death is imminent!

