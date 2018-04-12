Krystal

Filmed in McDonough and directed by William H. Macy, this good-natured, character driven romantic recovery adventure follows Taylor (Nick Robinson) a teenager with a rapidly racing heart syndrome brought on by stress, who develops a crush on a stripper/hooker/addict named Krystal (Rosario Dawson) who he believes will notice him if he adopts a bad boy biker persona. Working out of the Greenwood Gallery, he and his brother (Grant Gustin, TV’s The Flash) are part of an artistic family led by their father (Macy), who’s a comparative religion professor at Emory and whose book of spiritual guidance led Krystal to get clean and better her own life and that of her son. Also starring Kathy Bates and “T.I.” Harris.

[R]