Like_Crazy

Like Crazy

My favorite rock ‘n’ roll movie is titled Get Crazy. The two mental patients in this film have already gotten there and are “la dolce ding-dongs.” Beatrice Morandini Valdirana (Valeria Bruni Tedeschi) is a boisterous, vivacious, name-dropping aristocratic with a knack for lying, who impersonates hospital staff and runs rampant through everyone else’s life. When she finds out that her new roomie is the withdrawn, tattooed Donatella (Micaela Ramazzotti) who has prior drug violations and a criminal record for nearly drowning her young son, she plans and executes their escape from the progressive Italian institution. Hoping to reconnect with her former mobster boyfriend, Renato, Beatrice drags Donatella through a whirlwind night of lavish meals (which they cannot pay for), stolen vehicles (which are abandoned once they run out of gas!) and close encounters with psychics, musicians and the family who’ve adopted Donatella’s son. Director Paolo Virzi turns this escape romp into a metaphor for the current Italian climate.

[NR]

Categories
Movie Reviews
Tagged
ComedyItaly

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Band Officially Has Stupidest Haircuts Ever

Band Officially Has Stupidest Haircuts Ever

News Leak
  • 30 Jun
  • 0
QOTSA’s Ronson-Produced Villains Out Aug. 25

QOTSA’s Ronson-Produced Villains Out Aug. 25

News Leak
  • 30 Jun
  • 0
Lee Ranaldo Pinches a Fresh Loaf

Lee Ranaldo Pinches a Fresh Loaf

News Leak
  • 30 Jun
  • 0
Kurt and Courtney Team Up for LP, Tour

Kurt and Courtney Team Up for LP, Tour

News Leak
  • 30 Jun
  • 0
Emily Haines Pulls Soft Skeleton Out of the Closet

Emily Haines Pulls Soft Skeleton Out of the Closet

News Leak
  • 30 Jun
  • 0
ABC’s Gospel of Kevin Comes to Atlanta

ABC’s Gospel of Kevin Comes to Atlanta

Call Sheet
  • 30 Jun
  • 0
Back to Top