The Lost City of Z

Initially sent as part of a surveying team to settle a border dispute in South America, explorer Percival Fawcett (played by Charlie Hunnam, who was Jax Teller on Sons of Anarchy), is more concerned with redeeming his family name at the turn of the last century. Over the decades, however, he travels back and forth between the family he’s left behind and the Bolivian jungles, convinced of an advanced lost civilization that was more cultured than his own European origins. Touching briefly on the idea of “noble savage,” he immerses himself in the innate goodness of bare-naked headhunters at great personal risk and insurmountable obstacles to prove his fanatical obsession, much to the ridicule and reprimand of the Royal Geographic Society. Spanning a generation leading through World War I and the rise of America’s world influence, the film also stars Robert Pattinson as Fawcett’s wingman and confidant, and Spider-Man’s Tom Holland as Percy’s teenage heir to his quest.

[PG-13]