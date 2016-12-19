manchester_by_sea

Manchester by the Sea

A bereavement buddy film from death-obsessed director Kenneth Lonergan against the grey wisp of sorrow and Boston’s bleak winters. Casey Affleck is Lee Chandler, a divorced janitor who can fix any plumbing maintenance problem thrown his way but can’t seem to straighten out his life. When his brother dies from heart failure, Lee learns that he’s been appointed as the guardian of his sixteen-year-old nephew, which is not something he’s prepared to face up to. From a working class fishing family, the logistics prove insurmountable. Unable to maintain his brother’s boat, unwilling to move out of Boston and unable to live down his fall from grace, Lee’s self-contained grief is misinterpreted and volatile as he tries to do what is best for his nephew.

[R]

Categories
Movie Reviews
Tagged
Casey AffleckDramaMatthew Broderick

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Those Darlins’ Jessi Zazu Battling Cancer

Those Darlins’ Jessi Zazu Battling Cancer

News Leak
  • 26 Dec
  • 0
Assassin’s Creed

Assassin’s Creed

Movie Reviews
  • 26 Dec
  • 0
La La Land

La La Land

Movie Reviews
  • 19 Dec
  • 0
Manchester by the Sea

Manchester by the Sea

Movie Reviews
  • 19 Dec
  • 0
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Movie Reviews
  • 15 Dec
  • 0
Office Christmas Party

Office Christmas Party

Movie Reviews
  • 14 Dec
  • 1
Back to Top