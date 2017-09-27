MANOLO – Courtesy of Music Box Films

Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards

For a man who doesn’t like to be around people because he doesn’t like how people smell…Manolo Blahnik has been deified by celebrities as “The Godfather of Sole,” though he sees himself more as a Dickensian shop keeper whose designs have become a part of a woman’s language. Mentioned on Sex and the City, he was the first man to appear on the cover of Vogue and got his push after Diana Vreeland suggested he should “concentrate on the shoes,” which he went on to design for Bianca Jagger, Naomi Campbell, Rihanna, Karlie Kloss and fashion icons Anna Piaggi and Isabella Blow. He made 23 pairs of shoes for Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette movie which looked as if a woman was sliding her feet into pastries. Active at the time that London broke all the rules during the Swingin’ ’60s when it replaced Paris as a fashion hub, Manolo is known for his kitten heels and signature pumps, and according to Andre Leon Tally in director Michael Roberts documentary, “he’s a poet up there with Baudelaire!” Platitudes seem to have been his mainstay, that and some oddly floral footwear.

[NR]

Categories
Movie Reviews
Tagged
Documentaryfashion

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Get Out! October 9 – October 15

Get Out! October 9 – October 15

Get Out!
  • 28 Sep
  • 0
Get Out! October 2 – October 8

Get Out! October 2 – October 8

Get Out!
  • 28 Sep
  • 0
Rainer Maria – S/T

Rainer Maria – S/T

Record Reviews
  • 28 Sep
  • 1
Andrew Savage is a Busy Bee

Andrew Savage is a Busy Bee

News Leak
  • 28 Sep
  • 0
Mattiel

Mattiel

Feature Stories
  • 27 Sep
  • 0
Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards

Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards

Movie Reviews
  • 27 Sep
  • 0
Back to Top