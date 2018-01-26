Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Following the zombie attacks in The Scorch Trials, those viewed as immune to The Flare are being collected for research purposes and taken to WCKD central in the Final City. Thomas (Dylan O’Brien) and his trial teammates Newt and Frypan, having aligned themselves with The Red Harm resistance in the previous film, plan to hijack the transport train which is taking their pal Minho to WCKD headquarters, Fast & Furious style! It was this introductory sequence which injured O’Brien early in film production and almost forced him to sit out the film! Inability to rescue their friend brings Thomas into contact with Teresa (Kaya Scodelario) who now works for Dr. Paige (Patricia Clarkson) hoping for the greater good to find a cure for the plague. Based on James Dashner’s novels, this concluding chapter ties up loose ends and explains the motivations and whereabouts of its characters in the middle of chaos!

[PG-13]