Mile 22

In the latest Peter Berg/Mark Wahlberg collaboration (their fourth film together, following 2013’s Lone Survivor and 2016’s Patriots Day and Deepwater Horizon), Wahlberg portrays James Silva, an elite American intelligence officer, aided by a top-secret tactical command unit, who attempts to smuggle a mysterious police officer with sensitive information out of the United States. A major movie critic came out and blasted director Berg, saying he was essentially ripping off the Sicario films with Mile 22. Personally, I don’t get that criticism whatsoever. They have completely separate narratives and feels, although coincidentally Berg has been a producer on some of Taylor Sheridan’s films (Sheridan penned both the Sicario movies). Peter Berg has always been a decent director, with the exception of Battleship, which features the world’s shittiest actress Rihanna. He’s back in better form here, while Wahlberg gets to show off his acting chops – he’s better than most folks think he is. Iko Uwais will be a new action star on the rise, so look for him, and Rhonda Rousey also makes an appearance.

