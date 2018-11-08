Overlord

Overlord begins just before D-Day, as a group of paratroopers is dropped into France. We meet the team, including your standard issue badass, smartass, candyass, etc. It could be any war movie you have ever seen. Once they make it to the rally point, or at least some of them, they begin their mission to take out a communication tower, critical to making it possible for the Allied air support to follow. Of course, they meet a hot, resourceful French chick and her little brother. Oh, and there is something very wrong with her aunt, who like other villagers has been taken to the hidden lab under the church. You see, a brilliant Nazi scientist has been experimenting on the villagers, and they are pretty fucked up. From here, the film feels a lot like playing Resident Evil. The experiments are excellent and properly disturbing. Great pacing, explosions, firefights, and bosses. It really is a lot of fun. When it comes to Nazi experiments, I still prefer Frankenstein’s Army, but this kept me pretty entertained for a couple of hours. Recommended!

[R]