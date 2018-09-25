Peppermint

Sometimes it feels as if the world has gotten a little too wimpy and politically correct, and that impact can definitely be felt at the movies as well. Gone are the extremely brutal, in-your-face, irreverent action movies of the 1980s and ’90s. Yeah, some of those movies were a little over-the-top, and some of them corny as hell, but they also were crazy fun and unapologetic. Suddenly, we have to worry and be concerned about every silly thing that’s put out these days. We have to be sensitive to everyone’s feelings. Someone’s going to get offended about something. Something might trigger someone. Peppermint is one of these movies. It’s violent and not politically correct at all. Jennifer Garner stars as Riley North. Five years after North’s husband and daughter are killed in a senseless act of violence, she comes back from exile to seek revenge against those responsible and the system that let them free. Sounds a lot like a Death Wish rip off, doesn’t it? Well, basically it is, but with a female lead instead. But although you’ve seen this kind of movie before, it’s still refreshing to see this sort of vigilante justice storyline play out in 2018. Garner is great in an action role again. We haven’t seen her this good since Alias. No, those cheesy Daredevil movies don’t count!

[R]