Pitch_Perfect_3

As if you didn’t know when walking into this movie what was ahead, with the cast intact including Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and Brittany Snow, you’d have a pretty good idea it’s not an action movie! Guess again! Years after graduating from Barden University, the current leader of the a cappella Bellas (Hailee Steinfeld) invites the alumni to attend one of their performances, which leads to a chance for one last reunion on a four-day overseas USO show. Only thing is, upon arrival they discover all the other participants play instruments and it is most definitely a competition for DJ Khaled (himself!) to chose an opening act. But the usual difficulties, i.e. romantic entanglements, are put aside for a sidebar sequence about fathers as Fat Amy’s dad (John Lithgow) shows up and what began as a sing-off turns into a Steven Seagal rescue mission!

