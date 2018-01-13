Proud Mary

This sort of thing has been done before – using a song title to base a film around, i.e. “Who’ll Stop the Rain” became a cocaine romp. Here it’s the CCR/Ike & Tina Turner song giving TV star Taraji P. Henson (Cookie from Empire) a vehicle as Mary, a hit-woman for a Boston crime family headed by Danny Glover who takes a youth under her wing once she realizes her mark has a kid! It’s not the expected ’70s-ploitation movie but more Gloria than Foxy Brown! As her interests runs contrary to the mob, Tom (Billy Brown from TV’s How To Get Away With Murder) forces Mary to make a decision to get out of this life of constant sorrow. I kept waiting for that line to materialize about “cleaned a lot of plates in Memphis, pumped a lot of ‘pane down in New Orleans,” then I realized that was probably withheld for the sequel.

