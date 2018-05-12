RBG

Predictably biased CNN film about the 107th Justice to the Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a woman who’s more determined to build a consensus for what she considers just and non-discriminatory than she has ever fulfilled her proper role doing what the job calls for, which is interpreting constitutional legality. Known for writing dissenting opinions that don’t seem aimed at protecting the rights of the minority or the majority as much as they seem hell-bent on determining the collectivist rights based on blanket group associations, she’s disgraceful, not for her bitter partisanship but because she believes every progressive lie she’s been fed without question, exposing an innate gullibility. This is completely evident in the film when she admits to seeing The Red Scare as “not a great time for our country when politicians were seeing communists in every closet,” though as she puts it, she saw a few lawyers defending the rights of these people to speak, think and write freely. In light of Soviet starvation programs and Soviet aggression which resulted in the mass deaths of millions, these American sympathizers sought permission to deceive others into endorsing and supporting their sedition. By their own admission, these communists were following the orders of foreign enemies to destroy this country, and while Congress had no right to investigate the political beliefs of citizens, it had the obligation to detain, arrest and question those engaged in criminal acts! Ruth Bader Ginsburg either doesn’t understand this or chose to ignore the rights of law abiding Americans not to be coerced or intimidated by subversives. This documentary by Betsy West and Julie Cohen tracks Ginsburg through her college years, part-time motherhood and as a fan of opera before accepting her role as rock idol to lefties with daddy issues!

[PG]