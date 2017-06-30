Reset

Lengthy Chinese sci-fi espionage thriller has the inventor of a particle transmitter used to shift people through parallel universes having to team-up with versions of herself to secure the safety of her kidnapped son. A combination of Run Lola Run and one of Meiko Kaji’s Female Prisoner Scorpion films, in the year 2025 Xia Tian (Mi Yang) must contend with the technological limits of equipment which only allows small increments of time travel to convince her co-workers that her actions are valid, though a rival participant and time loop discrepancies have her doubting her own feasibility.

[NR]