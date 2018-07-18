Skyscraper

Will Sawyer (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) is this grizzled U.S. war veteran (with a prosthetic leg to prove it) and he’s now the leader of an FBI hostage team that assesses security for skyscrapers. While working in Hong Kong he finds the tallest, supposedly safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, with his wife (Neve Campbell) and his daughter (McKenna Roberts) trapped inside. But get this, he gets framed for setting the fire somehow and then he has to clear his name while simultaneously saving his family. Now, all this may seem very cheesy, predictable, and unoriginal, but here’s something you’ll never see coming: The Rock uses his own prosthetic leg to fight off/beat down the terrorists in one particular scene of the movie and IT’S AMAZING/HILARIOUS. FINALLY, the WWE comes to Hollywood! This scene alone is worth the price of admission, an instant cult classic! This film is straight up 100% old school. Lovers of the 1980s/early 1990s action genre – ya know, the ridiculous but passable Arnold Schwarzenegger movies – will love it. Skyscraper is certainly an improvement from The Rock’s last action flick disaster, Rampage, and at least it’s somewhat original – not another remake, reboot, prequel, or sequel.

[PG-13]