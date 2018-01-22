The Commuter

With his daily routine about to dramatically change, Michael MacCauley (Liam Neeson), a former NYC cop, now an insurance agent, loses his job but is approached by a woman (Vera Farmiga) who offers to solves any financial woes if he’s able to locate someone who does not belong on his evening commute. What ensues is a back-and-forth cat-and-mouse as Neeson, the older man with lots to lose, paces through the various cars, evaluating suspects to tag the right one with a tracking device for people who obviously are monitoring his every move. Take equal parts Murder On the Orient Express and every other action movie that Liam Neeson and director Jaume Collet-Serra have made together (Non-Stop and Unknown) and you’ve got the right idea of what’s in store.