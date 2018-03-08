Cured

The Cured

Robert Kirkman has always admitted that the basis for his Walking Dead was wondering what came next after a zombie movie had ended. Once a zombie disease has been cured, this movie proposes the snag comes when having to reintroduce the once-infected back into society and the discrimination that will arise when former monsters are given that second chance. Abigail Reynolds (Ellen Page) has decided to let her now cured brother-in-law, Senan (Sam Keeley), move in with her and her son but when his former zombie-associate Conor shows up, she begins to suspect that they are part of a militant activist underground that uses violent methods to achieve a fair shake. Shot in and around Dublin, director David Freyne uses the Maze virus to examine how those who have been infected are as feared and rejected as the 25% resistant to the cure.

[R]

Categories
Movie Reviews
Tagged
Ellen PageHorrorIrelandZombies

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers – Years

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers – Years

Record Reviews
  • 8 Mar
  • 0
The Cured

The Cured

Movie Reviews
  • 8 Mar
  • 0
The Atlanta Jewish Music Festival is Upon Us

The Atlanta Jewish Music Festival is Upon Us

Support Our Troops
  • 7 Mar
  • 0
The Who: What and When

The Who: What and When

News Leak
  • 7 Mar
  • 0
Get Out! March 19 – March 25

Get Out! March 19 – March 25

Get Out!
  • 7 Mar
  • 0
Get Out! March 12 – March 18

Get Out! March 12 – March 18

Get Out!
  • 6 Mar
  • 0
Back to Top