The Cured

Robert Kirkman has always admitted that the basis for his Walking Dead was wondering what came next after a zombie movie had ended. Once a zombie disease has been cured, this movie proposes the snag comes when having to reintroduce the once-infected back into society and the discrimination that will arise when former monsters are given that second chance. Abigail Reynolds (Ellen Page) has decided to let her now cured brother-in-law, Senan (Sam Keeley), move in with her and her son but when his former zombie-associate Conor shows up, she begins to suspect that they are part of a militant activist underground that uses violent methods to achieve a fair shake. Shot in and around Dublin, director David Freyne uses the Maze virus to examine how those who have been infected are as feared and rejected as the 25% resistant to the cure.

