The Girl in the Spider’s Web

A perfect example of Hollywood with its mismanagement and horrible ideas destroying a very lucrative franchise. Fans of the Millennium book series by Stieg Larsson are unhappy because MGM (and all the other production companies involved in making this picture) went from the first book, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and skipped all the way to the fourth book in the series for some inane, arbitrary reason. Fans of the American version of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo film are pissed that director David Fincher and actress Rooney Mara aren’t back for the American sequel. Adding insult to injury, it took six long years to get this shell of a follow-up even made in the first place, strange considering the first film was such a commercial hit and critical success. Anyway, The Girl in the Spider’s Web is a complete dud. It feels like a sanitized, generic action movie, but it has a female lead. Gone is the dark, eerie atmosphere/tone of Fincher’s first film with its Trent Reznor soundtrack. Claire Foy isn’t a “badass” like the commercials on TV keep telling us. She acts like an awkward, scared cat most the movie.

