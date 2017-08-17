THE MIDWIFE – © Michaâl Crotto/Courtesy of Music Box Films

The Midwife

Living out of a suitcase, the impoverished Beatrice (Catherine Deneuve) turns up after a 30-year absence looking for her ex, the father of Claire (Catherine Frot), the daughter of the man who committed suicide when his mistress left. With debts and a brain tumor in tow, the boozy, gambling but energetic Deneuve seeks atonement for abandoning the rather cynical Frot who works at a maternity clinic that is about to be replaced by a sprawling but impersonal modern facility. So as the cautionary bonding progresses between these two women, it becomes evident that the film title refers to both: one by profession, the other having positioned herself as an intermediary “mother-figure” in the other’s life.

[NR]

Categories
Movie Reviews
Tagged
Catherine DeneuveDramaFrance

Related Articles

Popular

Latest Reviews

Latest Articles

Robert Plant’s Carry Fire Out Oct. 13

Robert Plant’s Carry Fire Out Oct. 13

News Leak
  • 18 Aug
  • 0
The Midwife

The Midwife

Movie Reviews
  • 17 Aug
  • 0
Losing Continues Bully’s Winning Streak

Losing Continues Bully’s Winning Streak

News Leak
  • 17 Aug
  • 0
The Fall – New Facts Emerge

The Fall – New Facts Emerge

Record Reviews
  • 17 Aug
  • 0
A. Rippin’ Production Turns Three

A. Rippin’ Production Turns Three

News Leak
  • 17 Aug
  • 0
Faye Webster

Faye Webster

Feature Stories
  • 16 Aug
  • 0
Back to Top