The Predator

Nostalgia sells, so it only makes sense for a big studio like 20th Century Fox to want to capitalize on something as iconic from the past as the Predator franchise, right? So, why not re-start, reboot that franchise, right? Sure, that makes sense, but this latest cannon in the Predator universe, simply called The Predator, well, it’s trite, it’s asinine, it’s a total bomb. Simply put – and there’s not a nicer way to put this – writer and director Shane Black has totally destroyed the much beloved Predator universe. It’s worse than Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007). While Black has been lauded for writing many action flicks (he penned the Lethal Weapon movies), his type of writing does not translate well here. It’s like cliched buddy cop dialogue/cheesy one liner jokes over and over (that weren’t funny BTW), while the Predator character is a mere afterthought. The Predator is so shitty that it makes the “Danny Glover Predator,” Predator 2 (1990), seem Oscar-worthy, and that movie, let’s face it, as much as we want it to be good, well, it just sucks. Predators (2010) was decent, but there’s only one true Predator, “The Arnold Predator,” the original 1987 Predator.

[R]