Mama, don’t let your babies grow up to be ropin’, ridin’ rodeo cowboys with nothing to fall back on. Real life rodeo rider Brady Jandreau portrays Brady Blackburn who got thrown off his horse in 2016, left with a crushed skull and the lingering regret that he may never get on horseback again. Unable to fully coordinate his right hand due to seizures, a temporary job in a grocery store only increases his determination to train and ride horses. Chloé Zhao’s film focuses on his unbearable emotional struggle to reassess his purpose when dreams are no longer viable.

