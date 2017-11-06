Thor: Ragnarok

The film opens with Thor battling Surtur, a fire demon, before discovering that his mischievous brother Loki has taken Odin’s place as King back on Asgard! Though not on par with Winter Soldier or the Guardians movies, this break-in-the-action superhero flick is predominately a comedy with a cast that John Waters would kill for (since Waters is known for bringing together such an amalgam of talent!): Anthony Hopkins. Benedict Cumberbatch. Tom Hiddleston. Cate Blanchett. Matt Damon. Jeff Goldblum. This third film in Marvel’s Thor saga is hardly another Chris Hemsworth vehicle but a full blown Marvel event bringing together subplots and continuity from Avengers: Age of Ultron and the previous Thor entry, The Dark World. While trapped in the gladiatorial arena on Sakaar, the God of Thunder encounters The Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and together with one of Asgard’s Valykrie (Tessa Thompson) leads a revolt against The Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) to return to Asgard, which has been prophesied for destruction by Hela, the Goddess of Death and Odin’s firstborn! Making short work of The Warriors Three, converting Skurge (Karl Urban with distinctive black bars on his head revealing him to truly be The Executioner sans his usual companion The Enchantress!) and in pursuit of Hemdall’s sword to control the Rainbow Bridge, Hela lays to waste all who oppose her including Thor’s Mjolnir and the remaining Valkyries! Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song” plays during several battle sequences but the original score is by Devo’s Mark Mothersbaugh.

[PG-13]