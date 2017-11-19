Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Frustration that there is no shortage of death woven into the American fabric can squeeze the goodness out of people to the point that they willingly break the law, violate the civil liberties of others and place themselves in harm’s way. Seven months after her daughter is abducted, raped and murdered, Mildred (Frances McDormand) takes what she sees as necessary steps to ensure that the case does not fade away by renting three billboards on a desolate stretch of seldom traveled road to challenge the well-liked police chief (Woody Harrelson) as to why there have been no arrests. Though malice is not her intention, townspeople want the signs removed, especially the irascible second-in-command Officer Dixon (Sam Rockwell) who isn’t above harassment to have things go his way. Dark Americana from director Martin McDonagh (Seven Psychopaths), a superhero film for ordinary folks.

