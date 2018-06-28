Uncle_Drew

After draining his savings to enter a street basketball tournament in Harlem, Dax (Lil Rel Howery) then loses his team to his longtime rival, Mookie (Nick Kroll). In need of cash and desperate to win the tournament’s prize, Dax seeks the help of a much older but legendary street-baller, Uncle Drew (NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving). Dax and Drew round up Drew’s old basketball team (Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson and Lisa Leslie) and prepare for the tournament. Uncle Drew is your standard boilerplate sports comedy, so it’s void of any surprises. However, NBA fans and fans of mindless, goofy comedies will enjoy it. Unlike NBA players from the past, like Shaq and Michael Jordan, that couldn’t act their way out of a nut-sack, Kyrie Irving is actually quite decent as Uncle Drew, and it’s not just the wonderful special FX makeup either. Well, Irving has been doing the Uncle Drew character for a while now on Pepsi Max commercials, where the character originated, which is kind of sad, ’cause that means Hollywood is so out of ideas that we’re making movies based on commercials now. What’s next, GEICO Presents: So Easy A Caveman Can Do It (In 3D)?

[PG-13]

