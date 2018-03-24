Unsane

Do not write this one off as some scary thriller when after a brief disappearance, director Steven Soderbergh is on something of a roll with Logan Lucky and this one which is shades of Budd Boetticher’s Behind Locked Doors about involuntary mental therapy! By responding to an online consultation session, Sawyer Valentini (Claire Foy) inadvertently signs herself into the Highland Creek psychiatric hospital for overnight observation. Unable to convince the staff or police that her condition is a result of being traumatized by an employee at that very institution who stalked her out of Boston, she spirals through a system of insurance fraud and overmedicated inefficiency. Soderbergh shot his movie on iPhone, giving it the luster between full frame and traditional widescreen, adding to its overall intensity and blustery realism. Also featuring Amy Irving and an uncredited appearance by Matt Damon.

