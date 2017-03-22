Wilson

Trapped in a world where everyone knows where to find the WiFi but hasn’t a clue as to why they are here, Wilson, a lonely, middle-aged, cranky, opinionated soul is on a short fuse but hopes to find something more even though his best friend is moving to St. Louis and his attempts to strike up conversation with everyone making eye contact are not reciprocated. Director Craig Johnson’s (The Skeleton Twins) movie, based on Dan Clowes’ screenplay from his graphic novel, jams the human absurdity found in other Clowes work (e.g. Ghost World) with Woody Harrelson as the poor soul and Laura Dern as his ex-wife. Hoping to “shake things up,” Wilson attempts to reconnect with his ex, who was pregnant when they split up, who hasn’t bothered to reveal that he has a teenage daughter. The goal from that point on is to reunite a resemblance to family that never was. Better, and funnier, than the last sixteen Woody Allen comedies.

