In 1906, the year of the Great Quake, Dr. Eric Price (Jason Clarke), who was once shot by his now deceased wife, is hired by the stockholders of The Winchester Repeating Arms Company to assess the mental state of Sarah Winchester (Helen Mirren), the heiress who owns 51% of the firm, in an attempt to squeeze her out. Upon his arrival at the seven-story, 100-room mansion which is under constant renovation, Price is warned to stay put in the east wing and adhere to the rules of the house where Sarah uses the construction of a labyrinth of hallways, false staircases and ornate period light-fixtures to draw out and corral the restless spirits who she feels have either killed with or been killed by Winchester rifles. Facing his own demons, Price finds her fascination with spiritualism to be more than a bit eccentric.

[PG-13]

