Wind River

Wildlife services tracker Cory (Jeremy Renner) discovers the body of his deceased daughter’s best friend frozen in the snow on Wyoming’s Wind River Indian Reservation and joins an inexperienced FBI agent (Elizabeth Olsen) to investigate the death. Director Tony Sheridan (Hell and High Water) uses the majestic setting to examine the internal wilderness brought to bear on this isolated reservation in this routine procedural focused on an intensely ugly crime. The only misfire is including the heinous culprit who takes on Strother Martin caricature features in this otherwise shrewd and stoic story. It’s great to see Avengers co-stars acting together outside the Marvel Universe in a movie that avoids the usual rhetoric about the interactions of feds and tribal police.

