A Certain Ratio Gathers the Strays

Post-punk/pop-funk outfit A Certain Ratio have announced the release of acr:set, a career-spanning compilation coming Oct. 12 on Mute Records. The collection includes rare 7” and 12” mixes of many of the songs.

Two new songs are included: “Make It Happen” and “Dirty Boy,” the latter of which featuring vocals from Barry Adamson (ex-Magazine/Bad Seeds) and the voice of late Factory Records co-founder Tony Wilson

Emerging with the early post-punk Manchester scene of the late ’70s, ACR were one of the first groups signed to and associated with Factory. Still active (centered around the core of bassist/vocalist Jez Kerr, guitarist/trumpeter Martin Moscrop and drummer Donald Johnson), touring and recording with Mute, they’re planning a new box set of rare and unreleased material for their 40th anniversary next year.

Photo by Paul Husband.