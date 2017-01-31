Aimee_Mann

Aimee Mann Goes Mental on New LP

Singer, songwriter and perennial S&S favorite Aimee Mann has completed work on Mental Illness, her first batch of new material since Charmer arrived in 2012. The album, Mann’s ninth, finds her in a particularly melancholy mood, and she identifies it as “the saddest, slowest, most acoustic” record she’s ever made. Oh, joy.

Scheduled for a March 31 release via Mann’s own SuperEgo imprint, Mental Illness once again pairs her with producer Paul Bryan. Other guests include John Roderick (the Long Winters) and Ted Leo, with whom she collaborated in The Both.

Aimee Mann Goes Mental on New LP

