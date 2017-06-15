Alvvays Return with Antisocialites

Toronto combo Alvvays won us over back in 2014 with their winsome and witty eponymous debut album. Now word has emerged that they’ve completed their follow-up, which Polyvinyl will issue in the US on September 8th.

The awkward title, Antisocialites, certainly describes a condition with which we can identify, and vocalist/guitarist Molly Rankin elaborates by explaining, “This record is a fantasy breakup arc and my life nearly imitated art.” The first single, “In Undertow,” is out now.

The band has a late summer tour of Europe lined up before they hit the US for a string of dates that will bring them to Atlanta’s Terminal West on Oct. 11th.

Photo by Arden Wray.