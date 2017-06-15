Alvvays_Arden_Wray

Alvvays Return with Antisocialites

Toronto combo Alvvays won us over back in 2014 with their winsome and witty eponymous debut album. Now word has emerged that they’ve completed their follow-up, which Polyvinyl will issue in the US on September 8th.

The awkward title, Antisocialites, certainly describes a condition with which we can identify, and vocalist/guitarist Molly Rankin elaborates by explaining, “This record is a fantasy breakup arc and my life nearly imitated art.” The first single, “In Undertow,” is out now.

The band has a late summer tour of Europe lined up before they hit the US for a string of dates that will bring them to Atlanta’s Terminal West on Oct. 11th.

Photo by Arden Wray.

