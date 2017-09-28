Andrew Savage is a Busy Bee

Andrew Savage – better known as the surly member of Parquet Courts – is keeping plenty busy. His solo album Thawing Dawn – billed to A. Savage – arrives October 13th on his own Dull Tools label. Despite a couple stray tracks that might pass as Courtesans, most of Dawn aims for a low-key singer songwriter vibe in the vein of Kevin Morby or Woods, complete with occasional steel guitar. Savage is hitting the road with Jack Cooper of tres cool band Ultimate Painting (Cooper also assisted on Savage’s album). The pair passes through Atlanta on Wednesday, November 8th at the Drunken Unicorn.

Savage is also a visual artist, and he provided the video and jacket design for another new release, MILANO, a collaboration between Italian composer Daniele Luppi and Parquet Courts, that’ll be out October 27th via Danger Mouse’s 30th Century imprint. Billed as a concept album comprised of “fictionalized stories about misfits, fashionistas, outcasts and junkies in mid-1980s Milan,” it also features guest vocals from the Yeah Yeah Yeah’s Karen O. The concept seems potentially unlistenable, but the two advance singles don’t suck – one’s squarely in the Parquet Courts’ lane, the other revisits the sexualized sneering of O’s early YYYs days.

Oh yeah, and Parquet Courts have some November tour dates themselves (none in Atlanta – although they’re opening for Spoon on October 20th in Columbia, SC for some reason), so no need to start breakup rumors yet.