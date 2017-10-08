Angel_Olsen

Angel Olsen Readies Rarities Roundup

Jagjaguwar will release Phases, a collection of B-sides, stray cuts and demos from the positively dreamy Angel Olsen, on November 10th. any of which have never been released in any form,

The tracklisting includes the previously Bandcamp-only “Fly On the Wall,” an eight-minute song called “Special” taken from the sessions for last year’s album My Woman, elusive cover songs and home recordings that’ve never seen the light of day.

Olsen’s on tour all over the damn country for the rest of the year, but alas, Atlanta’s not getting a return visit, because we suck.

