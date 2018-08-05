Anti- Gets Mothers; Mothers Get Ugly

After originating in Athens, Georgia and turning ears two years ago with their debut album When You Walk a Long Distance You Are Tired, 2018 finds Mothers based in Philadelphia and signed to Anti- Records, with a highly anticipated new album Render Another Ugly Method set for release on September 7.

The album’s songs display a decidedly dizzier, more propulsive and rhythmic path for the group led by songwriter Kristine Leschper, who cites Benin’s T.P. Orchestre Poly-Rythmo de Cotonou, This Heat offshoot Lifetones and Fred Frith records as recent musical discoveries that informed the new record.

Touring will accompany the album’s release, bringing Leschper and Mothers back to their onetime Southern haunts for shows at the 40 Watt Club in Athens Sept. 24 and Aisle 5 in Atlanta Sept. 27.