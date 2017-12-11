Athens Musicians Profiled in Photo Book

For his new photo book, Athens photographer Jason Thrasher concocted an interesting concept for identifying and interviewing some of the Classic City’s most influential musicians.

Athens Potluck (via Athens’ own Deeds Publishing) began when Thrasher took photos of Laura Carter of Elf Power and the Orange Twin Collective and asked her five questions. She chose five questions for Will Hart of Olivia Tremor Control, and it went from there. Thrasher’s subjects brought their own input to the project, thus the idea that it’s like a creative potluck.

Artists covered stretch from the progenitors of Athens’ musical reputation in the late ’70s to its modern-day torchbearers. More than the expected indie stars are represented, highlighting everything from punk rock to old-time music.

Thrasher has photographed Athens’ always changing musical scene for almost 20 years. His music photography has reached a global audience, both in print (Rolling Stone, SPIN) and in galleries and museums (the ICA in London, the Corcoran Gallery in Washington, D.C.).