Azure Ray: Not Drowning, Waving

This past January, Azure Ray reunited for a sold-out show in Los Angeles. They must’ve enjoyed themselves, as they’ve now readied a brand new EP, Waves, which will be officially unveiled on Oct. 26 via Maria Taylor’s Flower Moon Records.

The “dream-pop” duo – Taylor and her longtime friend Orenda Fink – formed in Athens, Georgia in 2001, recording a pair of albums and an EP for Brian Causey’s Warm Records. They later dove into Omaha’s Saddle Creek scene at its height and made a few more records, the most recent being 2012’s As Above So Below.

Waves includes two brand new original songs, a new version of 2003’s “Hold On Love” and a cover of R.E.M.’s “Nightswimming.” “This EP was about revisiting what Azure Ray has meant to us,” they say. “These songs are both a yearning for and nostalgia for the Azure Ray of the past, and new perspectives on how and why we make music – with 18 years of love, life and loss in between.”

