Black Moth Super Rainbow Re-Blooms

Things are about to get weird again. Or at least weirder, as electronic/psychedelic specter-sect Black Moth Super Rainbow are emerging from the bog with their first new album in six years. Panic Blooms is scheduled to surface on May 4th via the Rad Cult label, followed by a tour that will bring the Pittsburgh coterie to the Masquerade’s Hell chamber on Friday, August 17th. The Stargazer Lilies will open.

As if that’s not enough to send your vocoder into an blissful tizzy, a freshly-released 7-inch vinyl single pairs the super-melodic new BMSR song (and album closer) “Mr. No One” with two collaborations between Ariel Pink and BMSR guru Tobacco.

In case you missed them, Tobacco (Tom Fec) released two marvelously messed-up albums of his own – Ultima II Massage (2014) and Sweatbox Dynasty (2016) – since BMSR’s last one, Cobra Juicy.