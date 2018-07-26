Blitzen Trapper Thickens the Furr

Portland’s Blitzen Trapper came to the attention of many via their Sub Pop Records debut in 2008, Furr. A sublimely satisfying surplus of rootsy yet subtly offbeat rock ‘n’ roll and poetic lyricism, the album gave a lot of white folks a woody, and frontman Eric Earley and co. have admirably followed it up with some equally appealing releases that have only reinforced Furr’s foundation.

Marking a decade since the release of Furr, Sub Pop thinks it’s high time you bought it again, so they’re issuing it in a 10th anniversary deluxe edition with a dozen extra tracks tacked on, including otherwise unreleased material, Record Store Day singles, radio sessions and so on. New liner notes from Earley, plus a Q&A with him conducted by actor Rainn Wilson, complete the revamped package. It’s all out on Sept. 14th.

Also, in case you didn’t know, Blitzen Trapper are a terrific live band, and they just so happen to be coming to The EARL on Oct. 7. So put that one on your calendar, for reals.

Photo by Tyler Kohlhoff.