Blitzen Trapper Thickens the Furr
Portland’s Blitzen Trapper came to the attention of many via their Sub Pop Records debut in 2008, Furr. A sublimely satisfying surplus of rootsy yet subtly offbeat rock ‘n’ roll and poetic lyricism, the album gave a lot of white folks a woody, and frontman Eric Earley and co. have admirably followed it up with some equally appealing releases that have only reinforced Furr’s foundation.
Marking a decade since the release of Furr, Sub Pop thinks it’s high time you bought it again, so they’re issuing it in a 10th anniversary deluxe edition with a dozen extra tracks tacked on, including otherwise unreleased material, Record Store Day singles, radio sessions and so on. New liner notes from Earley, plus a Q&A with him conducted by actor Rainn Wilson, complete the revamped package. It’s all out on Sept. 14th.
Also, in case you didn’t know, Blitzen Trapper are a terrific live band, and they just so happen to be coming to The EARL on Oct. 7. So put that one on your calendar, for reals.
Photo by Tyler Kohlhoff.
Related Articles