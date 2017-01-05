Elliott Smith In London

Bonus Tracks Added to Smith’s Either/Or Reissue

Elliott Smith’s 1997 album Either/Or is getting a 20th anniversary expansion, thanks to original label Kill Rock Stars.

The album’s 12 tracks are being remastered from the original tapes, under the careful ear of Larry Crane, owner of Jackpot! Studios and archivist of Smith’s estate. Added to the pot will be five live recordings from 1997’s Yo Yo a Go Go Festival in Olympia Washington, a B-side (“I Don’t Think I’m Ever Gonna Figure It Out”) and three previously unreleased studio recordings, including one (“I Figured You Out”) later recorded (with Smith’s deep involvement) by professional busker Mary Lou Lord. Go figure.

The double gatefold LP and double CD are hitting your neighborhood tone vendor on March 10th, which is also the 70th birthday of guitarist Tom Scholz of the band Boston.

